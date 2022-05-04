Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Olsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Olsen, MD
Dr. Chad Olsen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Olsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
-
1
Whitney Chiropractic Sc2712 Forgue Dr Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 548-1100
-
2
Millennium Pediatrics LLC1012 95th St Ste 4, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 548-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?
Great pediatrician. Great bedside manner with the kids. Listens carefully to your concerns and spends good quality time with you
About Dr. Chad Olsen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073646477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.