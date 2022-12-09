Overview

Dr. Chad Paschall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Paschall works at MANA Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Dysphagia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.