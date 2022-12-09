Dr. Chad Paschall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paschall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Paschall, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Paschall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic3344 N Futrall Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great listener, professional and caring doctor.
About Dr. Chad Paschall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780627034
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
