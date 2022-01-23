Overview of Dr. Chad Patton, MD

Dr. Chad Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Patton works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.