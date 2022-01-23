Dr. Chad Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Patton, MD
Dr. Chad Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
The Orthopaedic1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 267-5584
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
I have visited with several doctors over the last 2 years and Dr. Patton is the only one who took time to explain my condition. He helped me understand the x-rays, the MRI, and he actually helped me understand why surgery may not help me. Most other doctors had quickly dismissed me but now I finally understand why surgery is not a great option for me.
About Dr. Chad Patton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417081837
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.