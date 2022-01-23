See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Chad Patton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (103)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Patton, MD

Dr. Chad Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Patton works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patton's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center
    2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-8862
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    The Orthopaedic
    1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 267-5584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 23, 2022
    I have visited with several doctors over the last 2 years and Dr. Patton is the only one who took time to explain my condition. He helped me understand the x-rays, the MRI, and he actually helped me understand why surgery may not help me. Most other doctors had quickly dismissed me but now I finally understand why surgery is not a great option for me.
    SevernaParkPatient — Jan 23, 2022
    About Dr. Chad Patton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417081837
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
    Internship
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patton has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

