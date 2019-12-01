See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Chad Perlyn

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Perlyn

Dr. Chad Perlyn is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Perlyn works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Miami Fl in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perlyn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office Location
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 278-5951
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Specialists of America- Orthopedics
    13400 SW 120th St, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 278-5951
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Center for Spinal Disorders, Aventura
    20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 278-5951
  4. 4
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital Outpatient Center
    11310 Legacy Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 278-5951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Big Ears
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Big Ears
Skin Grafts

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2019
    Dr. Perlyn was very professional and the surgery on my daughter came out with a minimal scar. His staff is super helpful.
    Elyrosa — Dec 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Perlyn
    About Dr. Chad Perlyn

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1063531010
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric Plastic Surgery and Craniofacial Fellow, St, John's Mercy Medical Center, St Louis, Mo
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine, Barnes Hospital and Saint Louis Children's Hospital, St Louis Missouri, Usa.
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Perlyn is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

