Overview of Dr. Chad Perlyn

Dr. Chad Perlyn is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Perlyn works at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Miami Fl in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.