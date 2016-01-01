Overview

Dr. Chad Pletnick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pletnick works at Arizona Pain Care Center, Oro Valley, AZ in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.