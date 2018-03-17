Dr. Chad Prather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Prather, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Prather, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Prather works at
Locations
-
1
Sanova Dermatology - Baton Rouge6411 Perkins Rd Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 303-9500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
DermaSurgery7414 Picardy Ave Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 303-9500
-
3
Dermasurgery Center Lafayette1245 Camellia Blvd Ste 300, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (713) 796-9199
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prather?
I highly recommend Dr. Prather to anyone who needs Mohs Surgery. He has taken two basal cell cancers off my forehead and each time was as seamless as possible. No scars. Loved everyone who worked with me during the time there. Hope I don't have to go back again--but wouldn't choose anyone else!
About Dr. Chad Prather, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710095120
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Associates
- Louisiana State University Med Center
- Med Center Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prather works at
Dr. Prather has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Prather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.