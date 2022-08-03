Overview of Dr. Chad Price, MD

Dr. Chad Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Price works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN, Brentwood, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.