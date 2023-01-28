Overview of Dr. Chad Prusmack, MD

Dr. Chad Prusmack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Prusmack works at Rocky Mountain Spine Clinic, PC in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.