Dr. Chad Rebhun, DMD
Dr. Chad Rebhun, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Optimium Oral Surgery - Vorhees2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 602, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 437-4432
Optimum Oral Surgery5 Myers Dr Ste 107, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 437-4432
Optimum Oral Surgery21 E Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 437-4432
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
The best experience!! Fast Friendly staff, Tami kept me smiling and laughing the whole time. Dr was great, she explained everything and listened to all my concerns. Like I said; best experience, I had a great time and learned!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1427316223
Dr. Rebhun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebhun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebhun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebhun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebhun.
