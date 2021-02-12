Overview of Dr. Chad Reder, MD

Dr. Chad Reder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Reder works at Valley Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.