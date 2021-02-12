Dr. Chad Reder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Reder, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Reder, MD
Dr. Chad Reder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Reder's Office Locations
Valley Eye Institute1680 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Reder because I had cataracts. Dr. Reder cared about my vision and what would work best for me. He listened to my concerns. I was pleased with the outcome. I felt the whole staff was warm, friendly, and competent. I would highly recommend this office!
About Dr. Chad Reder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336138924
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reder has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reder speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reder.
