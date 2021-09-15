Dr. Chad Reed is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Reed
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Reed
Dr. Chad Reed is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Soin Medical Center, Upper Valley Medical Center, Wayne HealthCare and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
-
1
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health915 Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 498-2311Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopedic Associates - Sidney300 3rd Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 710-9257Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio4160 Little York Rd Ste 10, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Orthopedic Associates - Greenville732 Sweitzer St, Greenville, OH 45331 Directions (937) 425-1568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 401-6003Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
7
Reid Orthopedics1400 Highland Rd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Soin Medical Center
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wayne HealthCare
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
My husband and I brought our 14 year old son to see Dr. Reed immediately following a broken collarbone, due to a football injury. Dr. Reed is top notch! He listened to all of us, was quickly able to fit our son’s surgery in to his schedule, and has an incredible bedside manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Reed! We have be so happy with him from the beginning through following up with him.
About Dr. Chad Reed
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003068230
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Midwestern University
- Indiana University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.