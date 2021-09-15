Overview of Dr. Chad Reed

Dr. Chad Reed is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Soin Medical Center, Upper Valley Medical Center, Wayne HealthCare and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH, Greenville, OH, Centerville, OH and Richmond, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.