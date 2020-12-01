Dr. Chad Ruoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Ruoff, MD
Dr. Chad Ruoff, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6601Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
Mayo Clinic Specialty Building5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-1019
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-1019
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
The visit was good, a nice experience. But since that visit about 18 months ago I have never been able to see him again. I had a telephone appointment. He kept it very short. He doesn't answer emails but has his nurse answer them.
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ruoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruoff.
