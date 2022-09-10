Dr. Chad Schalk, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Schalk, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Schalk, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Suwanee, GA.
Dr. Schalk works at
Locations
-
1
Suwanee Dental Care4355 Suwanee Dam Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 744-1043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schalk?
Quality care at an reasonable cost.
About Dr. Chad Schalk, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1982922506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schalk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schalk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schalk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schalk works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schalk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schalk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.