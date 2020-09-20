Overview

Dr. Chad Schooley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Schooley works at Colorado Springs Cardiologists, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.