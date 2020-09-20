Dr. Chad Schooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Schooley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Schooley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Schooley works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schooley was very engaged, listened closely to my symptoms and concerns, provided me with a thorough initial assessment, and recommended additional testing to verify his conclusions. In addition, the scheduling process was easy and office and nursing staff were friendly and efficient. I highly recommend Dr. Schooley and this practice.
About Dr. Chad Schooley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033114673
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schooley works at
Dr. Schooley has seen patients for Chest Pain, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schooley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schooley.
