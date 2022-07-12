Overview of Dr. Chad Secor, MD

Dr. Chad Secor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Secor works at Louisville Family Ent in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.