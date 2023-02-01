Overview of Dr. Chad Smalley, MD

Dr. Chad Smalley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Smalley works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Ringgold, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.