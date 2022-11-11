See All Gastroenterologists in Lake Barrington, IL
Dr. Chad Spangler, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (54)
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chad Spangler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Spangler works at GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C. in Lake Barrington, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL and Woodstock, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C.
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-4410
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B210, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 344-8585
  3. 3
    Woodstock Office
    3703 Doty Rd Unit 3, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-4410
  4. 4
    Centegra Hospital Mchenry
    4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 782-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Spangler and the entire team were fantastic. From the receptionist, the entire prep team, anesthesiologist, and anyone else I may have left out, thank you. Thank you for making the colonoscopy procedure a little less frightening. I, without a doubt, would and will recommend Dr. Spangler.
    Ken Mohr — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Chad Spangler, MD

    Gastroenterology
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1073625562
    • 1073625562
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spangler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spangler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spangler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Spangler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spangler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spangler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

