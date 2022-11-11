Dr. Spangler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Spangler, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Spangler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Spangler works at
Locations
GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C.22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B210, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-8585
Woodstock Office3703 Doty Rd Unit 3, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (847) 382-4410
Centegra Hospital Mchenry4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (856) 782-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spangler and the entire team were fantastic. From the receptionist, the entire prep team, anesthesiologist, and anyone else I may have left out, thank you. Thank you for making the colonoscopy procedure a little less frightening. I, without a doubt, would and will recommend Dr. Spangler.
About Dr. Chad Spangler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1073625562
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Rush University Med Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spangler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spangler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spangler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Spangler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spangler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spangler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.