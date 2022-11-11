Overview

Dr. Chad Spangler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Spangler works at GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C. in Lake Barrington, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL and Woodstock, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.