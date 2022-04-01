Dr. Chad Stephens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Stephens, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Stephens, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Decatur, TX. They completed their fellowship with John Peter Smith Hospital
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
-
1
Noble Pain Management & Sports Medicine1851 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (817) 518-1112
-
2
Nocturna of Keller Lp3120 W Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 518-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
I'm shocked by several of the low ratings. Both my wife and I have been treated by Dr Stephens for several years for chronic pain conditions. He is very good at communicating with us. And his staff is better than any of my other doctors staffs. Dr Stephens is proficient at cutting edge therapies such as injections and ablations and he is good about prescribing meds when needed.
About Dr. Chad Stephens, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1659372290
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens speaks Spanish.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.