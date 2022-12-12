Dr. Chad Stuckey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Stuckey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Stuckey, MD
Dr. Chad Stuckey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuckey's Office Locations
- 1 5401 N Portland Ave Ste D200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 604-4486
2
Integris Neurology North3366 NW Expressway Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9930
3
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3349Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stuckey is my Special Needs adult daughter's Neurologist. This was only our 2nd appt. with him, since she was recommended by her pediatrician and pediatric neurologist. Although he didn't diagnose my daughter, he read her chart and made sure he was up to speed on her diagnosis and treatment plan, which has made our appts. a great experience. The staff is awesome. This last appt. we had quite a wait past our appointment time, but that was unusual.
About Dr. Chad Stuckey, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1275715880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
