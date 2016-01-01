Overview of Dr. Chad Tarabolous, MD

Dr. Chad Tarabolous, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Tarabolous works at KDMS Tri State Hematolgy/Onclgy in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.