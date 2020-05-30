Dr. Chad Travers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Travers, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Travers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health St. Mary's, Columbus Community Hospital, Community Medical Center and Nemaha County Hospital.
Dr. Travers works at
Locations
-
1
Bryan Heart - Suite 6001600 S 48th St Ste 600, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- CHI Health St. Mary's
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Community Medical Center
- Nemaha County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Travers?
I like Dr. Traverse, but now I'm being switched to Dr. Singsank, why? This is the fourth cardiologist I've been assigned to, from Bryan Health!
About Dr. Chad Travers, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932366697
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travers works at
Dr. Travers has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Travers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Travers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Travers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Travers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.