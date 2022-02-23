Overview

Dr. Chad Turner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at Spring Hill Primary Care Phys in South Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.