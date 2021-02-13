Dr. Chad Vanasselberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanasselberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Vanasselberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Vanasselberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
Locations
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I started my relationship with Dr. VanAsselberg about 3 years ago. We seem to hit it off. He is shy, but studious, pensive, bright, and patient while he communicates. I have pulmonary issues and require a bipap. I had Covid 19 which is a viral infection that really attacked my lungs. I'm sure that between the Lord, Dr. VanAsselberg, and my retired RN wife, they treated me which saved my life in November December 2020 from Covid 19!
About Dr. Chad Vanasselberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265630826
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanasselberg works at
