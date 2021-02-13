Overview

Dr. Chad Vanasselberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Vanasselberg works at Northlake Pulmonary Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.