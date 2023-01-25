Dr. Chad Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Watts, MD
Dr. Chad Watts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV.
Reno Orthopedic Clinic555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Carson Campus1365 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 786-3040
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Northern Inyo Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been to many facilities and doctors due to being overweight and living regrettably in California. I have been turned away from all of them due to my BMI being too high. This facility and Doctor Watts are very compassionate and are willing to do my surgery. Also the people as well as the doctor are amazingly helpful, caring and wonderful at what they do. Very impressive.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124314935
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
