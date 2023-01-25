See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Chad Watts, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Chad Watts, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chad Watts, MD

Dr. Chad Watts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Watts works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO
Dr. Robert Jamieson, DO
3.4 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Watts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reno Orthopedic Clinic
    555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 786-3040
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Carson Campus
    1365 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 786-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Lassen Medical Center
  • Barton Memorial Hospital
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Northern Inyo Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Tahoe Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Watts?

    Jan 25, 2023
    I have been to many facilities and doctors due to being overweight and living regrettably in California. I have been turned away from all of them due to my BMI being too high. This facility and Doctor Watts are very compassionate and are willing to do my surgery. Also the people as well as the doctor are amazingly helpful, caring and wonderful at what they do. Very impressive.
    Robert — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Watts, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chad Watts, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Watts to family and friends

    Dr. Watts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Watts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chad Watts, MD.

    About Dr. Chad Watts, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124314935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watts has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chad Watts, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.