Overview of Dr. Chad Webster, DPM

Dr. Chad Webster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Webster works at Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs in Cordova, TN with other offices in Atoka, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.