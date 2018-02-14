Dr. Chad Westphal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westphal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Westphal, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chad Westphal, DPM
Dr. Chad Westphal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westphal's Office Locations
- 1 9165 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3870
-
2
Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center At Banner Del E Webb Medical Center14416 W Meeker Blvd Ste 301, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 583-5270
-
3
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westphal?
I am not a patient of dr. Westphal, I am a practitioner of orthotics and footwear. I have several clients who have seen dr. Chad Westphal and I've seen his surgeries and the success from his surgeries I am in agreement he is a very good doctor I recommend him highly Matt key board certified pedorthist
About Dr. Chad Westphal, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720128051
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westphal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westphal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westphal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westphal has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westphal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Westphal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westphal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westphal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westphal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.