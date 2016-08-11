Dr. Chad Wojtowick, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojtowick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Wojtowick, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chad Wojtowick, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blaine, MN.
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Blaine Baltimore10904 Baltimore St NE Ste Ne, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions (763) 220-6954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wojtowick has a great bedside manner even with my very energetic kids. He takes the time to talk with them and with us as the parents about what he sees and what he thinks should happen in the future. He took the time after my daughters appointment to answer a couple of questions and concerns i had about my son even though he was not with us at the appointment. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Chad Wojtowick, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1982709754
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojtowick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojtowick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojtowick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojtowick speaks Arabic.
185 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojtowick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojtowick.
