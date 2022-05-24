Overview

Dr. Chad Yucus, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Yucus works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.