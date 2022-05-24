See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Chad Yucus, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Yucus, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Yucus works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Medical Group
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Cerebrovascular Disease
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia - Parkinsonian Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Chad Yucus, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427265347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Yucus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yucus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yucus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yucus works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Yucus’s profile.

    Dr. Yucus has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yucus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yucus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yucus.

