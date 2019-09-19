Overview of Dr. Chad Zatezalo, MD

Dr. Chad Zatezalo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Zatezalo works at The Zatezalo Group in North Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.