Overview of Dr. Chad Zehms, MD

Dr. Chad Zehms, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zehms works at Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC and Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.