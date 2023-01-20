Dr. Chad Zehms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zehms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Zehms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Zehms, MD
Dr. Chad Zehms, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zehms' Office Locations
1
Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center2502 S Ashland Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 272-3300
2
Optim Orthopedics - HHI25 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 305-7717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Optim Orthopedics - Bluffton16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Bluffton, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zehms, his PA and nurse were great. They were helpful, patient and answered all questions. I was not rushed and felt at ease with them. Dr. Zehms diagnosed and repaired my hip problem when no one else could even diagnose. His office is well run and professional. I highly recommend him and would return to him if needed.
About Dr. Chad Zehms, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- Med Coll of WI
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
