Dr. Chad Zooker, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.2 (24)
Map Pin Small Baltimore, MD
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chad Zooker, MD

Dr. Chad Zooker, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Zooker works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopedics in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zooker's Office Locations

    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Baltimore
    2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 377-8900
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Lutherville
    1312 Bellona Ave Ste 302, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 377-8900
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills
    4 Park Center Ct Ste 102, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 377-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bicep Repairs
Bone Disorders
Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Heel Spur
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Kidney Damage - Aminosalicylic Acid
Kidney Damage - Amyl Alcohol
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Metatarsal Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Stabilizations
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Spondylitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Toe Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2023
    I had a great experience with Dr. Zooker today. He is very knowledgeable about what I came to see him for and spent adequate time evaluating and discussing my issue. He seems very conservative with treatment plan and not ready to rush into unnecessary testing or procedures although if needed he would re-evaluate followup diagnostic tests and treatment. He was very easy to talk with.
    Carol Downing — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Chad Zooker, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306027263
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
    Residency
    • Union Memorial
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Orth/Union Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland College Park
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
