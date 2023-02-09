Overview of Dr. Chad Zooker, MD

Dr. Chad Zooker, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Zooker works at The Centers For Advanced Orthopedics in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.