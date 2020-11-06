Dr. Chadburn Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadburn Ray, MD
Overview of Dr. Chadburn Ray, MD
Dr. Chadburn Ray, MD is a Pediatric Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray's Office Locations
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
2
Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates810 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ray is truly God sent. He is both knowledgeable and personable. I was sick for over a decade, and had gone to several doctors an undergone multiple surgeries, but none of them could figure out what was wrong or how to make it right. Dr. Ray performed one test and prescribed one pill, and I am better. He even helped me have a healthy baby despite AMA. He takes his time, he explains things clearly, and he is honest. I highly recommend him if you need someone exceptional.
About Dr. Chadburn Ray, MD
- Pediatric Gynecology
- English
- Male

Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
