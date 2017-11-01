Overview

Dr. Chadi Dib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.