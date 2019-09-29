Overview

Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Faraj works at Michigan Hematology & Oncology Institute PC in Southgate, MI with other offices in Wayne, MI and Allen Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.