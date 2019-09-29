See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Southgate, MI
Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Faraj works at Michigan Hematology & Oncology Institute PC in Southgate, MI with other offices in Wayne, MI and Allen Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Hematology & Oncology Institute PC
    15750 NORTHLINE RD, Southgate, MI 48195 (734) 722-6300
    Wayne
    3106 S WAYNE RD, Wayne, MI 48184 (734) 722-6300
    Western Wayne Physicians, PLC
    8338 Allen Rd Ste 201, Allen Park, MI 48101 (313) 436-4746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 29, 2019
    This doctor is an Angel. He makes you feel at ease and is kind, considerate and takes his time. He visited me at 11:05 p.m. in the hospital. He told me time means nothing, a surgeon is always available. He said if he says he will be there to see you he will be there. I am very confident in his ability. I would give him 25 stars if I could. He has a heart of gold. Ralph Subastian
    Ralph Subastian — Sep 29, 2019
    About Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528261088
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Houson Medical School
    • Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faraj has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Faraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

