Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO
Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Michigan Hematology & Oncology Institute PC15750 NORTHLINE RD, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 722-6300
Wayne3106 S WAYNE RD, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 722-6300
Western Wayne Physicians, PLC8338 Allen Rd Ste 201, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 436-4746
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
This doctor is an Angel. He makes you feel at ease and is kind, considerate and takes his time. He visited me at 11:05 p.m. in the hospital. He told me time means nothing, a surgeon is always available. He said if he says he will be there to see you he will be there. I am very confident in his ability. I would give him 25 stars if I could. He has a heart of gold. Ralph Subastian
About Dr. Chadi Faraj, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528261088
- University Of Texas Houson Medical School
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- General Surgery
