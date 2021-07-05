Overview

Dr. Chadi Nouneh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Nouneh works at Consultants in Cardiology and Electrophysiology in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.