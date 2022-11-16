Overview

Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and Shannon St. John's.



Dr. Richeh works at Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Big Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.