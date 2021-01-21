See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntley, IL
Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (71)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD

Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Sch Of Peres, Antonins, Beirut, Lebanon (Lebanese Univ Coll Of Med) and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Yaacoub works at Illinois Pain and Spine Institute - Huntley in Huntley, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Elgin, IL, Lake Barrington, IL, Elmhurst, IL, Itasca, IL, Libertyville, IL and McHenry, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Management Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
Dr. Sunavo Dasgupta, MD
4.9 (59)
View Profile
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
4.8 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
4.9 (45)
View Profile

Dr. Yaacoub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois & Indiana Huntley Office
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 301-1001
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Barrington Pain and Spine Institute
    600 Hart Rd Ste 300, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 810-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Illinois Pain Institute
    431 Summit St, Elgin, IL 60120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 289-8822
  4. 4
    Illinois Pain Institute
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 302, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 852-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Elmhurst
    1200 S York St Ste 4290, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 289-8822
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute
    650 E Devon Ave Ste 152, Itasca, IL 60143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 340-7836
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Libertyville
    755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 175, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 244-6900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    McHenry
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B103, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 363-9595
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  9. 9
    Illinois Pain Institute
    890 Garfield Ave Ste 102, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 984-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injection Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yaacoub?

    Jan 21, 2021
    had spent 10 years living in such severe pain that I could do nothing but lay on my couch and cry. I could barely walk, let alone situp long enough to attempt to try to even eat a meal. I never left my house. I have had brain and spinal cord surgery, osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease, seizures, etc. Nerve pain was so excruciating I just cannot put it into words. My own daughter told me “I’m not the same mom anymore’, broke my heart! No matter where I went, I was unable to get anyone to listen, let alone help me. I have been a patient with Illinois Pain and Spine since 2012. I cannot give enough praise to the staff and the doctors that have taken care of me over the years. When I came to them I was in dire straits. Believe me , when I tell you, that’s putting it lightly! The doctors here have only your best interest at heart and want to see you get as much of your life back as humanly possible, function with as little suffering as possible. That includes helping you to get
    Sheryl Gafka — Jan 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yaacoub to family and friends

    Dr. Yaacoub's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yaacoub

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD.

    About Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760690028
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University of Medicine - Detroit, Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, Anesthesiology|Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wayne State University of Medicine - Detroit, Michigan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Sch Of Peres, Antonins, Beirut, Lebanon (Lebanese Univ Coll Of Med)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yaacoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yaacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yaacoub works at Illinois Pain and Spine Institute - Huntley in Huntley, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Elgin, IL, Lake Barrington, IL, Elmhurst, IL, Itasca, IL, Libertyville, IL and McHenry, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Yaacoub’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaacoub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.