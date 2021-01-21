Dr. Yaacoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadi Yaacoub, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Sch Of Peres, Antonins, Beirut, Lebanon (Lebanese Univ Coll Of Med) and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois & Indiana Huntley Office10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 301-1001Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Barrington Pain and Spine Institute600 Hart Rd Ste 300, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 810-2000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Illinois Pain Institute431 Summit St, Elgin, IL 60120 Directions (847) 289-8822
Illinois Pain Institute22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 302, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 852-2000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Elmhurst1200 S York St Ste 4290, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (847) 289-8822Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute650 E Devon Ave Ste 152, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (855) 340-7836Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Libertyville755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 175, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 244-6900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
McHenry4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B103, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 363-9595Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Illinois Pain Institute890 Garfield Ave Ste 102, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 984-2500
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
had spent 10 years living in such severe pain that I could do nothing but lay on my couch and cry. I could barely walk, let alone situp long enough to attempt to try to even eat a meal. I never left my house. I have had brain and spinal cord surgery, osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease, seizures, etc. Nerve pain was so excruciating I just cannot put it into words. My own daughter told me “I’m not the same mom anymore’, broke my heart! No matter where I went, I was unable to get anyone to listen, let alone help me. I have been a patient with Illinois Pain and Spine since 2012. I cannot give enough praise to the staff and the doctors that have taken care of me over the years. When I came to them I was in dire straits. Believe me , when I tell you, that’s putting it lightly! The doctors here have only your best interest at heart and want to see you get as much of your life back as humanly possible, function with as little suffering as possible. That includes helping you to get
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Wayne State University of Medicine - Detroit, Michigan
- Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, Anesthesiology|Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University of Medicine - Detroit, Michigan
- Med Sch Of Peres, Antonins, Beirut, Lebanon (Lebanese Univ Coll Of Med)
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Yaacoub accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaacoub speaks Arabic.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaacoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.