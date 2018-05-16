Dr. Chadley Runyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadley Runyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chadley Runyan, MD
Dr. Chadley Runyan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Runyan works at
Dr. Runyan's Office Locations
Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 673-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced a traumatic shoulder injury during athletic training last year. Dr. Runyan's attention to detail, and his understanding of the levity of my concerns as an aging athlete were simply outstanding. I would recommend his services to any physically active, injured person.
About Dr. Chadley Runyan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821056680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runyan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyan.
