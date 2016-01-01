Overview

Dr. Chadward Thacker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Thacker works at Thacker Family Medical in Pikeville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.