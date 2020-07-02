See All Plastic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (82)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD

Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama|University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Robbins works at Robbins Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robbins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robbins Plastic Surgery
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 407, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Skin Cancer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Jul 02, 2020
    As a breast cancer survivor, I am grateful and blessed to have had Robbins Plastic Surgery team because they are AWESOME and they all Rock! Dr. Robbins is a professional and his staff are angels! Breast cancer diagnosis was scary but Dr.Robbins and his team are a God-send of smiles and professionalism and treat YOU with only the best possible outcome and I'm thankful for my great looking breast.
    Patti Courts — Jul 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD
    About Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750596979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama|University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robbins works at Robbins Plastic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Robbins’s profile.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

