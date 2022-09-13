Dr. Chadwick Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadwick Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chadwick Ahn, MD
Dr. Chadwick Ahn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 2004 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 202, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3418Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Years ago he cut my daughter tongue since she was tongue tied. He was focused on a quick and painless procedure for her. The success was evident immediately as she ate. Her expression at a week old was priceless and she started to gain weight.
About Dr. Chadwick Ahn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1780773275
Education & Certifications
- 2009 - Medical University of South Carolina
- 2005 - Medical University of South Carolina
- 2004 - University of Kentucky
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
