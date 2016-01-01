Overview of Dr. Chadwick Bassi, DPM

Dr. Chadwick Bassi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Bassi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY and Calvert City, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.