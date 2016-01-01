Dr. Chadwick Bassi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadwick Bassi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chadwick Bassi, DPM
Dr. Chadwick Bassi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Bassi works at
Dr. Bassi's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah2603 Kentucky Ave Ste 105, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine4754 US HIGHWAY 62, Calvert City, KY 42029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chadwick Bassi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932519766
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bassi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bassi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassi works at
Dr. Bassi has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
