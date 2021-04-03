See All Otolaryngologists in San Diego, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD

Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Medical Center

Dr. Donaldson works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donaldson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    4044 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 849-4469
  2. 2
    California Head and Neck Specialists
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 111, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 909-0770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    4033 3rd Ave Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 294-2350
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection
TMJ
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
TMJ
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Asymetry - Temporal Seizures Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Donaldson is one of the most caring doctors I've encountered over the past couple of years. In October of 2020 I was assaulted and suffered multiple facial injuries. Dr. Donaldson had to perform surgery to reposition my right eye and repair my right nasal passage. Dr. Donaldson was very thorough in explaining the procedure and what I should expect. The result of my surgery is amazing, I couldn't be more satisfied with the outcome and the care that I have received. Thank you Dr. Donaldson!!
    Richard A — Apr 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD
    About Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891743910
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Med Ctr San Diego|Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaldson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

