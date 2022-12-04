Dr. Chadwick Hatfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadwick Hatfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chadwick Hatfield, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Tri-State Gastroenterology425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 655-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Hatfield. He cares about his patients. I recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Chadwick Hatfield, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780714931
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatfield accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatfield works at
Dr. Hatfield has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.