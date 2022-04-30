Dr. Chadwick Leo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadwick Leo, DO
Dr. Chadwick Leo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 310-5157
Insurance Accepted
My experience with Dr. Leo was extraordinary. He and his staff were amazing. He is extremely attentive, personable, and knowledgeable. He has excellent bedside manners, allowed me to ask all my questions, and took the time to answer all of them as well as to address all my concerns. He made me feel comfortable, took the time to educate me, and to explain to me the choices I have. I’d recommend him to everyone who wants to have a great doctor who cares about his patients and takes the time to give them the help and support they need.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Jersey Shore University Med Ctr
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Cape Coral Hospital
Dr. Leo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leo speaks Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.
