Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD
Overview of Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD
Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Plaire's Office Locations
Childrens Urology Associates2031 McDaniel St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 850-7582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Children's Urology Associates6670 S Tenaya Way Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 323-8991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Children's Urology Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101A, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 344-0731
Childrens Urology Associates - Henderson1701 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 344-0712
Childrens Urology Associates - Las Vegas653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 344-2301
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. He took very good care of my infant son.
About Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1104816248
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital and Medical Center
- Indiana University Hospitals
- Indiana University Hospitals
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Plaire works at
