Overview of Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD

Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Plaire works at Childrens Urology Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.