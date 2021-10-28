Dr. Ha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chae Ha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chae Ha, MD
Dr. Chae Ha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Ha works at
Dr. Ha's Office Locations
Desert Orthopedics1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-2333
Desert Orthopedics1315 NW 4th St, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 548-9159
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ha was simply awesome. Explained everything. Attentive. ON time to every appointment even when I was early.
About Dr. Chae Ha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841262342
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha works at
Dr. Ha has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.