Overview of Dr. Chae Ha, MD

Dr. Chae Ha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Ha works at Desert Orthopedics in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.