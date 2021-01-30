Overview of Dr. Chafic Karam, MD

Dr. Chafic Karam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Samaritan Albany General Hospital.



Dr. Karam works at Univ Of Penn Gastroenterology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Radnor, PA and Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.