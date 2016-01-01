Dr. Chai-Kiong Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chai-Kiong Lau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Washington Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Washington Hospital
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1912957309
Education & Certifications
- KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
