Overview

Dr. Chaim Banjo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mabank, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Banjo works at Mabank Medical Center in Mabank, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX and Terrell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.