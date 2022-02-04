Dr. Chaim Banjo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banjo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Banjo, MD
Overview
Dr. Chaim Banjo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mabank, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Banjo works at
Locations
1
Mabank Medical Center802 W Mason St, Mabank, TX 75147 Directions (903) 887-2161
2
Chaim Banjo MD4725 Gus Thomasson Rd Ste 10, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 686-7947
3
Chaim Banjo MD718 W Moore Ave Ste 101, Terrell, TX 75160 Directions (972) 551-1900
4
Chaim Banjo MD2379 Gus Thomasson Rd Ste 100, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (903) 887-2161
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Banjo is kind, caring & very efficient!
About Dr. Chaim Banjo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1588730121
Education & Certifications
- Sunnybrook Med Center
- Womens Coll Hosp
- McMaster University
- BSC
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Banjo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banjo works at
Dr. Banjo speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Banjo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banjo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banjo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banjo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.